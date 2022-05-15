Speakers for charter of economy to save country from default

LAHORE – Speakers at a consultation stressed the need for launching collaborative efforts by all the national political parties to develop a ‘charter of economy’ aimed at setting the direction of the economy right and bringing it out of the quagmire it is facing presently due to weak financial situation.

This is the time that the incumbent government should take difficult decisions instead of popular measures so as to put the country stand again on its feet which is presently heading towards default. The consultation was convened by the Pakistan Business Forum’s Lahore Chapter entitled ‘National Dialogue’ to pave the way for developing a broad-based charter of economy putting all the personal and political interests aside and furthering only national interests. The consultation was addressed by the former governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Deputy Chief Liaquat Baloch, FPCCI Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, FPCCI Zonal Chairman Nadeem Qureshi, Pakistan Business Forum’s Lahore President Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, Progressive Group’s President Khalid Usman, Naeem Meer and others. Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that our biggest issue at the moment is economy. Chaudhry Sarwar called for giving due recognition to overseas Pakistanis who are sending US$3 billion to Pakistan. He said if we give them respect and resolve their issues, they can send double the remittances and help bringing country out of financial issues. He said currently we have only US$ 10 billion in the reserves and that was too a credit taken from the friendly countries just to keep in the reserves. Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh advocated for developing a charter of democracy as there is no positive economic indication in the country.

He said we should rise now and save the country from default. He said we have always given attention towards politics and kept economy on second number. He also voiced for banning the import of luxury items and said we did not have foreign exchange reserves for even the basics then why to import luxury items or luxury vehicles. Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir said that it is imperative that every political party should have an economic plan. Election Commission of Pakistan should not allow a party to contest the elections which has no economic plan. He regretted that the incumbent government was not aware of how to control the fuel prices situation.