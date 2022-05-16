Pakistani cricketers pay tribute to Andrew Symonds

Following the tragic demise of Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, the cricketing world bid farewell to one of the most liked star. Pakistani cricketers also took part to pay their tributes to the cricket great.

Taking to Twitter veteran Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram wrote, “Symonds was a man for the fast lane… can’t forget his 143 against us at Joburg in the 2003 World Cup… on his day he could blast the best deliveries… off the field he was courteous and loyal… shocked at his untimely death … May he rest in peace #RIPRoy (syc).”

Similarly, former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar paid his tribute to the legendary cricketer, and said, “Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family (syc).”

“My heartfelt condolences to the friends, family, and fans of #AndrewSymonds. There is no set time for leaving this world so we must live each day with happiness and become good memories for the world. Shane Warne and Andrew contributed so much to cricket RIP,” said Pakistani star Shahid Afridi.

Pakistan cricket team all-format captain Babar Azam took to Twitter and wrote, “Very sad and shocking news of Andrew Symonds. Condolences to his friends and family (syc).”

Pakistani young fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said, “Devastated to know about the tragic death of #AndrewSymonds. Prayers for him and his family (syc).”

While pacer Hassan Ali termed the death of Australian legend a “sad news #AndrewSymonds (1975-2022).”

Former Australia cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Symonds died in a car crash on Saturday night.

Symonds was the sole passenger in the crash just outside of Townsville in his home state of Queensland and police confirmed that a 46-year-old male died at the scene.

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled,” the police statement confirmed.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.

“The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.”

The loss of Symonds comes just two months after the tragic passing of champion leg-spinner Shane Warne, while former Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh also died of a heart attack earlier this year.

Symonds averaged 40.61 with the bat from 26 Tests for his country, but was perhaps more well known for his exploits in white-ball cricket and sublime fielding whether in the outfield or inside the circle.

He featured in 198 ODIs – scoring six centuries and 30 half-centuries – while also contributing 133 wickets with his more than handy off-spin and medium pace.

It was at the 2003 World Cup where Symonds burst on to the stage with perhaps his greatest innings as he torched Pakistan with an unbeaten 143 in Johannesburg early in the tournament and helped Australia remain unbeaten and defeat India in a one-sided final.

The burly right-hander was also part of the victorious World Cup side at the 2007 World Cup in West Indies as Australia claimed their fourth 50-over World Cup title.

Symonds also played 14 T20I for Australia, managing 337 runs and eight wickets.