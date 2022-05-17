Chilam Joshi Festival concludes

CHITRAL – A four-day Chilam Joshi Festival at Kalasah Valley concluded on Monday, where a large number of foreign and local tourists thronged to attend the festival. The festival commemorates the arrival of summer and celebrates the abundance of dairy products during the season. The people of Kalash partake in dancing festivities, where they make circles and enjoy the sound of music. This festival gives an excellent opportunity to celebrate the beginning of summer and to give a message of peace to the world. The main function of the event was held in Rambur valley, where the Kalash people sprinkled milk on their deities and prayed for good fortune. Attired in their traditional dresses, the women, children and men danced and sang together to celebrate the festival. The elderly Kalash women and children distributed milk and yogurt of goats and sheep among the children for drinking and eating. The Kalash people, including men, women and children in groups along with their goats and sheep go to the fields and green pastures.