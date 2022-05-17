Govt offers judicial probe into ‘life threats’ to Imran

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Monday termed the matter of life threats to PTI Chairman Imran Khan a “political stunt” but at the same time offered formation of a judicial commission to probe the claim of former prime minister that his life was in danger.

The government meanwhile beefed up security of the ex-premier despite already deployment of over 160 personnel of police, Frontier Constabulary (FC) and Rangers along with five official vehicles for his security at his residence in Bani Gala and for his movement to other cities.

“If former prime minister Imran Khan wants, then we can form a judicial commission to investigate the matter of alleged threats to his life,” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said in a statement.

The remarks of the interior minister came hours after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Rana Sanaullah and all provincial governments to further beef up the PTI chairman’s security.

While downplaying the threat, the interior minister said that Khan was trying to build a narrative of life threat to him like his earlier one of so-called “US conspiracy” on being voted out from the office of prime minister.

“If the PTI chief had any solid evidence of the possible threat to his life, he should immediately share it with the interior ministry,” he said, adding that the government was ready to investigate the matter.

He said that a judicial commission could be formed on the matter which could review the evidence and information provided by “Imran Niazi” and take an independent decision.

“If Imran Niazi doesn’t not provide information about threats to his life, then this narrative would also be considered a political stunt like that of US conspiracy.”

The minister lamented that a former prime minister was using a threat to life as a “political stunt” and added that this could be a dangerous sign.

He advised Khan to refrain from presenting the matter of his security as “political propaganda.”

On Monday, the Ministry of Interior also provided a chief security officer to the former prime minister on the directions of PM Shehbaz.

A spokesperson of the minister confirmed that foolproof security arrangements have been ensured for the ex-premier in the light of the PM’s directions. He said that police and other law enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure complete deployment of the security personnel assigned to Khan. “The Threat Assessment Committee of the Ministry of Interior is continuously examining the matters related to the security of the former prime minister,” he said.

According to the official data released by the interior ministry, the government has deployed as many as 94 personnel of police and FC for the security of the former premier’s residence in Bani Gala. Moreover, as many as 36 police personnel from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and six from Gilgit-Baltistan have been deployed by their respective governments for the security of Khan, according to the ministry.

The spokesperson said that 35 personnel of two private security companies have also been deployed for security of his Bani Gala residence.

He said four official vehicles and 23 personnel of Islamabad police and one official vehicle and five personnel of the Rangers have also been deputed for the security of the former prime minister during his movement out of Islamabad.

Being a former prime minister, it is the national responsibility of ex-premier to keep the interior ministry and other relevant institutions informed about any possible threats to his life, conspiracy and other matters related to this, the spokesperson said. The ministry would take further steps in the lights of information and evidence shared by Khan, he added.

During the past few days, Iman Khan has been expressing doubts about threats to his life in public gatherings. While addressing a rally in Sialkot last Saturday, he said that a plot was being hatched to kill him and he had recorded a video message wherein he named the alleged conspirators.