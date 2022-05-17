Islamabad, Rawalpindi to take key decisions in next 48 hours: Rashid

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that incumbent government has failed to run the country and key decisions are likely to be taken in next 48 hours.

Sheikh Rashid, in a statement, said that former president Asif Ali Zardari has taken revenge from them and the government will fall as soon as allies withdraw their support.

The former minister said that solution to every problem being faced by country is early elections.

On the other hand, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that it is necessary to consult Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over caretaker setup as it is ‘biggest political force’ in the country.

He reiterated that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) cannot hold elections without PTI and stressed that confidence in electoral process is a must for free and fair elections.