Staff Reporter

PA spokesperson condemns alleged arrests of Assembly staff

LAHORE    –  The Punjab Assembly spokesman Monday said that senior officers of the Punjab Assembly and security personnel have been arrested by the Punjab Police. He claimed that Major (Retd) Faisal Hussain, Director Security and Intelligence, Shahbaz Hussain Research Officer, Ali Zeeshan Junior Security Assistant, Ghulam Murtaza Assistant Security Officer, Sohail Shehzad Constable, Liaqat Ali Constable, Muhammad Tayyab Constable and Muhammad Osama Constable were among those arrested by the police.

The spokesman condemned the arrests and said that Assembly staff had been falsely charged with robbery, theft and other offenses.

