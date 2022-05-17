Polio vaccination compulsory until complete eradication: Ulema

LAHORE – Ulema belonging to various schools of thought have hailed efforts of polio teams saying that the noble cause rendered by the teams is reflective of the true teachings of Islam. The ulema were speaking in a conference organized by Tanzeem Ittehad Ummat a religious body working for harmony among various schools of thought. Health Department of Faisalabad and Punjab Emergency Operations Centre supported the Tanzeem in organizing the conference. The conference was held in Muhammadi Mosque of Faisalabad City. Ulema belonging to various schools of thought pledged support to polio eradication efforts. District Health Officer Faisalabad Dr Abu Bakar Siddique represented the government. Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi, the chairperson of the Tanzeem called for upholding the rights of children as envisaged in Islam. “Islam has laid much emphasis on the rights of human beings. Our religion even lays emphasis on the rights of animals. Our children have the right to receive vaccination and live a healthy life. We should not deprive them of their rights”, said Muhammad Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi. Naqshbandi added saying that polio teams go door to door to ensure that all children get the polio vaccine and safety from the virus. “It is also the role of ulema to play their role and speak whenever needed to build an amicable environment for polio teams”, Naqshbandi said. Quoting a hadith Allama Qari Bilal said that best among Muslims is the one who helps others. “polio teams deliver vaccine at every household. Parents must support the teams”, added Allama Bilal. Allama Hafiz Muhammad Zikria backed polio eradication efforts saying although Punjab is doing fairly well but “we cannot afford to be complacent yet until the virus is completely eradicated from Pakistan as well as Afghanistan”.

Dr Abu Bakar Siddique, the district health officer, responded to the queries of ulema attending the conference.

In response to a query, Dr Siddique said national polio eradication campaign will start in Faisalabad and rest of Punjab on May 23. “I am of the view that if a simple flu cannot be cured with just one doze of medicine, how can we cure polio. More dozes of polio vaccine mean more immunity for children against the crippling disease”, observed Dr Siddique.