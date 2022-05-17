News Desk

SC likely to rule on presidential reference on Article 63(A) today

The Supreme Court of Pakistan may rule on the presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution of Pakistan today (Tuesday), as indicated by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial at the last hearing.

CJP Bandial said during Monday’s hearing that the SC wants to conclude the case on Tuesday.

“The court wants to make a decision on the case soon,” the top judge had remarked while rejecting Attorney-General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf and PML-N’s request for extension.

The apex court is scheduled to hold a hearing on the reference today at 11:30am.

The reference

Former PTI-led government had decided to approach the SC for clarity on Article 63(A) as several PTI lawmakers announced to vote on the no-trust motion against then prime minister Imran Khan, in a violation of the party policy.

In the reference, the government sought the apex court’s opinion on two interpretations of Article 63(A) and which one should be adopted and implemented to achieve the constitutional objective of curbing the menace of defections, purification of the electoral process, and democratic accountability.

The reference stated if the constitutional disapproval and prohibition against defection was effectively enforced with deterrence for the future as well, many such members would stand disqualified for life under Article 62(1)(f) and would never be able to pollute democratic streams.

