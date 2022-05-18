Govt to install 340MW FPV on Tarbela, Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Generation Complex

Islamabad – The government will install Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FPV) with the capacity of upto 340MW on Tarbela reservoir and Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Generation Complex, it is learnt reliably here on Tuesday.

The ministry of water resources and WAPDA are working on two separate projects proposals for the installation of Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FPV) for both the locations with the capacity of 300MW and 20MW to 40MW, official source told The Nation. According the source, under the first project Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FPV) with the generation capacity of 300MW will be installed at two different locations of Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Complex. While under the second project the installation of Floating Solar Pilot Project with the capacity 20MW to 40MW in the Tarbela Reservoir is being initiated, the source informed. As per the project documents, the installation of 300MW Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FPV) on Water Bodies in Ghazi Hydropower Generation Complex has been further divided into two parts which includes the installation of 150MW FPV each at Ghazi Barotha Forebay and Ghazi Barrage Head Pond, the source explained.

The source said that the World Bank (WB) has agreed to provide Rs56.697 billion for the installation of 300MW Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FPV) on Water Bodies in Ghazi Hydropower Generation Complex. The source said that the cost of 150MW solar FPV on Forebays is RS29.128 billion, while the cost of the installation of 150MW of FPV on the Ghazi Barrage Head Pond is Rs30.646 billion. The total cost of the project is Rs59.775 billion and the World Bank has provided commitment financing the 300MW Solar FPV Project at Ghazi Barotha ponds through soft loan. The World Bank will provide a soft loan of Rs56.697 billion, the source added. The source said that first the PC-I for the installation of 300MW Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FPV) on Water Bodies in Tarbela Ghazi Hydropower Generation Complex would be presented to the Central Development Working Party for approval. Similarly, a separate project for the installation of Floating Solar Pilot Project with the capacity 20MW to 40MW at Tarbela Reservoir will be forwarded to the Planning Commission for approval later, the source said.