Imran Khan behaving as Hitler, claims Kundi

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ‘behaving like Hitler’ – the former German dictator. PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that Hitler’s advisors also claimed that a lie often told becomes an accepted truth. “Imran Khan tells new lies every day. The whole PTI (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf) is an association of liars,” said Faisal Karim Kundi.

In a statement, he alleged that Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had looted so much that he will flee the province.

“The money of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is still being transferred to Bani Gala Palace,” he claimed.

