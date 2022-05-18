Our Staff Reporter

People warned to take care during peak heat-wave hours

Peshawar   –    Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the people to take precautionary measures to cope up with the ongoing heat-wave as daytime temperature is likely to increase in most parts of the province from Wednesday.

People have been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight in peak hours and ensure judicious use of water.

In a statement, Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said that 17 disaster risk reduction committees had been formed in the northern districts to deal with potential flash floods due to melting of glaciers.

He said that citizens should be cautious in view of the heat-wave and should drink as much water as possible to avoid heatstroke. Also, people need to cover their head with a wet cloth in sunlight. Special care should be taken of senior citizens and children.

PDMA spokesman Taimur Ali said that officials of the departments concerned and district administration have been directed to remain alert during the heat-wave to avoid any untoward incident. He further said that helpline of the PDMA, ie 1700, is functional and can be contacted anytime in case of any emergency.

