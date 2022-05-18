Agencies

Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steelworks

KYIV – Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steelworks — the last holdout of troops defending the southern port city of Mariupol — Kyiv said on Tuesday. The plant had become a symbol of resistance, with around 600 soldiers holed up in underground tunnels and bunkers fighting a rear-guard battle to prevent Russian troops taking full control of the strategically located city. But on Monday Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said more than 260 had been moved through humanitarian corridors to areas under Moscow and Russia-backed separatists’ control. “An exchange procedure will be carried out for their further return home,” Malyar said. The Ukrainian army said the soldiers in Mariupol had “performed their combat task” and now the main goal was to “save the lives of personnel”. By holding the steelworks, they stopped Russian forces from rapidly capturing the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, a statement on Facebook said. Despite the resources of its giant neighbour, Ukraine has managed to repel the Russian army for longer than many expected, fortified by weapons and cash from Western allies. The latest example of this came Monday, when Ukraine’s defence ministry announced its troops had regained control of territory on the Russian border near the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, which has been under constant attack.

More Stories
Lahore

Government cancels 6500-kanal land acquisition for Namal University: Tarar

Lahore

PHA plants 400 trees at canal

Lahore

Robber kills man on resistance

Lahore

Chairman reviews NAB performance in Lahore office

Lahore

Court extends interim bail of PML-N’s Barjees Tahir in assets case

Lahore

Special attention being paid to training courses for departmental promotion: DIG Training

Gwader

Sitting secretary Balochistan awarded 5 years jail over corruption

Gwader

20m people suffering from high blood pressure in country: Dr Rubaba

Gwader

PFUJ President opens Gold Medal Award named after Nisar Usmani

Gwader

Training workshop for investigation officials of ACE starts

1 of 3,711

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More