Agencies

US announces easing visa, family remittance restrictions for Cuba

WASHINGTON – The United States said it is easing restrictions imposed during former president Donald Trump’s administration on travel to Cuba and on the sending of family remittances between the United States and the communist island.
“The Cuban people are confronting an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and our policy will continue to focus on empowering the Cuban people to help them create a future free from repression and economic suffering,” the State Department said. The loosening of the embargo on Cuba will see increased visa processing, including at the Havana consulate, but with most visas still handled at the US embassy in Guyana.
The statement said it will “facilitate educational connections” between the two countries, as well as support for professional research including “support for expanded internet access and remittance process companies.”
To boost the flow of remittances, the US government will lift the current limit of $1,000 per quarter for each sender, and also allow non family remittances to “support independent Cuban entrepreneurs.”
Cuba’s foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez, tweeted that the move was “a small step in the right direction,” but emphisized that it does “not modify the embargo” in place since 1962.
“Neither the objectives nor the main instruments of the United States’ policy against Cuba, which is a failure, are changing,” he wrote.
US Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a member of President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party, denounced the lifting of some restrictions, saying that the Cuban regime “continues its ruthless persecution of countless Cubans from all walks of life” following unprecedented street protests last year.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Government cancels 6500-kanal land acquisition for Namal University: Tarar

Lahore

PHA plants 400 trees at canal

Lahore

Robber kills man on resistance

Lahore

Chairman reviews NAB performance in Lahore office

Lahore

Court extends interim bail of PML-N’s Barjees Tahir in assets case

Lahore

Special attention being paid to training courses for departmental promotion: DIG Training

Gwader

Sitting secretary Balochistan awarded 5 years jail over corruption

Gwader

20m people suffering from high blood pressure in country: Dr Rubaba

Gwader

PFUJ President opens Gold Medal Award named after Nisar Usmani

Gwader

Training workshop for investigation officials of ACE starts

1 of 3,686

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More