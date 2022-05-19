All uplift schemes to be completed in given time: KP CM

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that elected public representatives in the past always used hollow slogans and did nothing in practice for the people of Dir whereas the PTI government in KP has put the district on the path of sustainable development. All development projects are on track and would be completed within stipulated timelines.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while addressing the public gathering at Dir Lower. During day-long visit to district Lower Dir he also inaugurated a number of development projects.

The Chief Minister formally inaugurated Munda Grid Station and Jandool Grid Station completed at a cumulative cost of Rs1.17 billion. He also inaugurated Khyber Medical University Dir Campus and upgradation of District Headquarters Hospital Timergara. Both projects have been completed at a cost of Rs1.00 billion and 1.64 billion respectively. Similarly, he inaugurated two other projects including gravity water supply scheme and improvement of Blambat Canal project which have been completed at a cost of Rs930 million cumulatively.

Mahmood Khan also performed ground-breaking of various new projects including establishment of Dir University, construction of RCC Bridge at Panjkora River, construction of Sports Arina and Gymnasium at Blambut, construction of Shaheed Chowk Timargara flyover, construction of road from Mian Kaly to Kambat bypass, construction of Talash bypass road and establishment of Sports Complex Timergara. These projects would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs4.80 billion cumulatively.

Addressing the public gathering at Dir Lower, the Chief Minister said that Dir Motorway Project was of vital importance for the entire region which would be completed with a cost of Rs36 billion. Physical work on the project would be initiated within the next three months.

Similarly, he said that establishment of Dir University would prove to be a mile stone in promoting quality higher education in the region adding that the project would be a great gift of the provincial government to the people of Dir.

Touching upon other development projects of Dir, Mahmood Khan said that four different tourism spots would be developed in the district. Similarly, work on Timargara greater water supply scheme would be initiated very soon whereas project of Gopaam Irrigation Channel had been submitted to ECNIC for approval. He said that some people wanted to put their names on the projects initiated by the PTI government but he will never allow them to use these projects for their political gains.

Mahmood Khan made it clear that purpose of his politics was to serve the humanity. He appealed to the public to come forward and support Imran Khan in his struggle for national sovereignty. The Chief Minister on the occasion also said, “We are thankful to the Supreme Court for its verdict regarding defectors.”