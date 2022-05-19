Chinese Delegation calls on the Prime Minister

A delegation led by Mr. Cheng Guoping, China’s External Security Commissioner, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

The Prime Minister underlined the significance of China in Pakistan’s foreign policy and reaffirmed the Government’s resolve to further deepen the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

The Prime Minister affirmed his government’s firm resolve to fast-track both the ongoing as well as the new projects under the transformational China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which had immensely contributed to the socio-economic development of Pakistan and also realize its high-quality development. The Prime Minister also expressed his commitment to working with renewed zeal and enthusiasm, in concert with China, especially on projects of strategic significance for both the countries, such as the ML-1 project.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that China-Pakistan relations were based on mutual trust, mutual respect and cooperation. He appreciated that Pakistan and China had always stood by each other to overcome every challenge with solidarity and mutual support.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his strong condemnation of Karachi terrorist attack and stated that the entire Pakistani nation grieved with the families of the victims and the people of China at the loss of precious lives, and offered his heartfelt condolences. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to thoroughly investigate the Karachi attack, apprehend the perpetrators at the earliest, and bring them to justice.

Referring to his telephonic conversation with Premier Li Kequiang on 16 April 2022, the Prime Minister affirmed that Pakistan was committed to providing the highest level of safety and security to all Chinese nationals and institutions working on projects in Pakistan.

Mr. Cheng Guoping appreciated the measures taken by the Government of Pakistan, under the guidance and direct supervision of the Prime Minister, to carry out thorough investigations of the terrorist attacks and enhance measures for safety and security. He underscored that terrorism was a common enemy of both Pakistan and China, and the two sides shared a firm resolve to eradicate this menace.

Mr. Cheng Guoping said that Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership was a model of inter-state relations and a pillar of stability at a time when the international situation was in flux.