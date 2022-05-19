Deadly misinformation

The young population in Pakistan is always dreamed of as a boon to the nation, but this dream has turned into a hopeless desire. Unfortunately, a large portion of youth are directly involved in the war on social media; posting, sharing, and liking unauthentic news. The trend to harm and spoil the privacy of opponents and targeted persons are becoming a more common practice among youth.

According to Pew Research Centre, people who used social media as a source of information are less informed about social affairs and more likely to believe in fabricated news, hence harming the correct narratives. Before the asset of the nation turns into a disguise due to misinformation, the young population need to be properly made aware of the 5th generation warfare.

HABIBA ZAKIR,

Mardan.