PDWP approves scheme of Secondary Healthcare & Medical Education in its 77th Meeting

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of Secondary Healthcare & Medical Education Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 3,900.590 million.

The scheme was approved in the 77th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Expansion of CPE Institute of Cardiology, Multan (Construction of New OPD & Inpatient Block) at the cost of Rs. 3,900.590 million.

All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

