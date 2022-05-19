News Desk

PDWP approves scheme of Secondary Healthcare & Medical Education in its 77th Meeting

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of Secondary Healthcare & Medical Education Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 3,900.590 million.

The scheme was approved in the 77th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.
The approved development schemes included Expansion of CPE Institute of Cardiology, Multan (Construction of New OPD & Inpatient Block) at the cost of Rs. 3,900.590 million.

All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.
**The End**

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

New Chinese Consul General Lahore assumes charge

National

11 poultry profiteers arrested as admin launches crackdown

National

FDA seals 23 plots over illegal commercial use

National

Amendments underway to improve public-police coordination: AIGP

National

Handicapped youth allegedly commits suicide

National

Man arrested over fake dacoity call

National

Five-day anti-polio campaign starts in Khanewal from May 23

National

ADC orders finalising pre-Haj operation arrangements

National

Former Foreign Minister Sardar Asif Ali passes away

National

COAS attends annual Commanding Officers’ conference of Artillery Regiment School of Artillery

1 of 8,231

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More