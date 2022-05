The dollar’s rate is continuously rising as compared to Pakistani Rupee and has risen over 60 paisas in the Interbank on Friday.

After its increase of 60 paisas in the Interbank, Dollar is now at Rs.200 and 60 paisas while the greenback is being sold at Rs.202 in the open market.

It should be noted that the Dollar has plunged up to Rs.17 and 47 paisas in the reign of the newly appointed government.