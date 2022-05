Former Federal Foreign Minister Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali has passed away on Thursday.

Son of the deceased former minister Sardar Farooq said that his father’s funeral prayers will be offered on Friday at 2 pm at Ahmadpur Raiwind Road.

It was further added that Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali was being treated at a private hospital in Lahore for a heart condition. He died of a heart attack at 10:30 pm.