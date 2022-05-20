Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik convicted of ‘waging war against India’

SRINAGAR – In the latest act of political vendetta against the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, a court of India’s notorious National Investigation Agency officially convicted Thursday the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a false case registered against him.

Special Judge of NIA court, Praveen Singh, directed the authorities of the probing agency to assess Yasin Malik’s financial situation to determine the amount of fine to be imposed and posted the matter for arguments on quantum of sentence on May 25.

The JKLF Chairman has been charged under various sections of draconian law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and Indian Penal Code including waging war against India. Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government arrested thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists before and after its illegal move of repealing the special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019 and lodged them in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India. The Modi regime is victimizing them for opposing India’s illegal occupation of their homeland. The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said India cannot force the Kashmiri leaders to surrender their just cause by using its kangaroo courts. He urged the world community, particularly the UN, to play a role in the release of Kashmiri political detainees to save them from India’s wrath.