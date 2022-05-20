Staff Reporter

Man found dead on footpath

LAHORE    –   Body of an unidentified drug addict was found in Kot Lakhpat area of the provincial capital on Thursday, police said. According to details, body of 33-year-old drug addict who allegedly died due to overdose was found lying on footpath. Identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained and the volunteers of Edhi Foundation shifted the body to mortuary. Meanwhile, Two women were injured when unidentified armed men opened fire on rickshaw here on Thursday, police said.  According to details, unknown culprits sprayed bullets on a rickshaw carrying two women, a minor child near Bank Stop in Chungi Amar Sidhu, Lahore.

s a result of firing two women Shama and Shabana were injured while child escaped narrowly. The injured women were shifted to local hospital for treatment. The police after registering a case against unidentified attackers have started an investigation.

