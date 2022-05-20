One killed after man opens fire at Bajaur bazaar

One person was killed after a man opened fire in Bajaur’s (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Khaar Bazaar on Thursday night.

The man, however, managed to escape after committing the crime.

The incident made the traders furious who took to the streets to protest against it.

Talking to the media, one of the protestors said that such incidents had become more frequent now in Bajaur. “So much so that the assailants calmly finish their task right in front of the police and leave without any trouble,” he regretted.

He said it was a matter of grave concern that the police had failed to control the law and order situation in the area.

The traders appealed to the KP inspector general of police (IGP) to take notice of such incidents and order improvement in the law and order situation in the tribal area.

In yet another incident in Bajaur, a violent crowd stormed a police station and set it on fire before dragging a person out of the lockup and shooting him dead.