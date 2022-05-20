News Desk

Senator Graham invites FM Bilawal to Washington visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasised the importance of a broad-based and sustained engagement between Pakistan and the US.

Talking to Senator Lindsey Graham on the telephone on Thursday, he highlighted Pakistan’s immense potential for US investors, epecially in tech, energy, and agriculture sectors.

Senator Graham endorsed the long-standing bilateral relationship between both countries and assured the Foreign Minister of his continued support for enhancing the partnership, especially in the economic realm.

Senator Graham invited the Foreign Minister to visit Washington DC for detailed interaction with members of Senate leadership. Foreign Minister accepted his invitation.

Senator Graham is the Ranking Member of the Senate Budget Committee and serves on Senate Appropriations, Judiciary, and Environment and Public Works Committees.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM leaves for day-long visit to Karachi

National

Rupee continues to drop against US dollar in interbank market

Lahore

Pervaiz Elahi urges court to annul Punjab CM election, order new vote

National

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says ‘I defend ex-PM Imran Khan’s Russia visit’

Multan

PTI set to hold power show in Multan today

Islamabad

Imran says will give call for Islamabad march today

National

Nawaz Sharif  prefers quitting govt to price hike: Maryam

Islamabad

SC bars transfers, new appointments in high-profile cases

Islamabad

PM weighs ‘options’ as political, economic crises deepen

Islamabad

Dastgir for power tariff raise by saving poor

1 of 8,202

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More