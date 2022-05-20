Senator Graham invites FM Bilawal to Washington visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasised the importance of a broad-based and sustained engagement between Pakistan and the US.

Talking to Senator Lindsey Graham on the telephone on Thursday, he highlighted Pakistan’s immense potential for US investors, epecially in tech, energy, and agriculture sectors.

Senator Graham endorsed the long-standing bilateral relationship between both countries and assured the Foreign Minister of his continued support for enhancing the partnership, especially in the economic realm.

Senator Graham invited the Foreign Minister to visit Washington DC for detailed interaction with members of Senate leadership. Foreign Minister accepted his invitation.

Senator Graham is the Ranking Member of the Senate Budget Committee and serves on Senate Appropriations, Judiciary, and Environment and Public Works Committees.