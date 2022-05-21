PARC boosting up beekeeping sector in Pakistan: Chairman

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali here on Friday said that declining population of bees and pollinators is a growing threat leading towards food insecurity and biodiversity issues.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of World Bee Day, organized at National Agricultural Research Centre by Honeybee Research institute, he said that research based solution to the beekeeping industry is the prime function of PARC and in this regard Honeybee Research Institute has clear guidelines for future research on the clinical trials of floral honey to know its medical honey value.

Chairman PARC also told that due to efforts of PARC, Pakistan is now exporting honey to the world worth about $10 million annually, adding that steps would be taken to further enhance local production of honey to increase farm income to alleviate poverty from the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rashid Mahmood welcomed the guests and briefed about the importance of world bee day and bees in life along with current scenario of beekeeping in the country.

Muhammad Ismail Country representative ICIMOD Pakistan, also shared ICIMOD success story on local conservation efforts made in collaboration with HBRI, NARC. He also showed keen interest to join hands with PARC to save bees in the country and also addressed the need for a focused strategy to conserve and save bees in the country.

Some beekeepers and farmers also showed their concerns over current challenges and issues to beekeeping in the country from pesticides and climate change.

He said that deforestation is causing huge loss to beekeeping industry in the country, adding that there is dire need of plating bee flora in the country.