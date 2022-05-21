APP

Police arrest 3 POs

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in a case registered in Rattamral Police Station.
According to a police spokesman, Rattamral police managed to arrest three POs namely Waris, Abdul Rehman and Ismail, wanted in case registered in 2021.Superintendent of Police Rawal, Babar Javed Joya said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with law against the lawbreakers. He said the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

