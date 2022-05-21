Agencies

Wasteful Chelsea set to finish third after Leicester draw

LONDON – Chelsea defender Marco Alonso scored a glorious equaliser to earn a 1-1 home draw with Leicester City on Thursday and effectively seal third place in the Premier League ahead of the final round of fixtures.
The draw lifted Chelsea to 71 points, 19 behind leaders Manchester City and three ahead of London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in fourth, but Chelsea’s far superior goal difference means Spurs have no realistic chance of overtaking them. Chelsea will be disappointed not to win a game in which they had 27 shots but scored only one goal as they dominated possession.
In contrast, Leicester scored with their only effort on target after seven minutes as Kasper Schmeichel sent a sweeping long ball to Timothy Castagne and his deflected pass fell into the path of James Maddison who curled a shot past Edouard Mendy. Chelsea’s 34th-minute equaliser was exquisite as Reece James lofted a diagonal ball into the area for Alonso to volley home and it looked a matter of time before they added to their tally.
Thiago Silva sent a raking ball into the box but the lively Hakim Ziyech could not connect with it as Chelsea sought to turn their dominance into goals. They earned a number of corners and free kicks around the area and though Leicester’s loose defending at set pieces has proved costly all season, Schmeichel was quickly off his line to claim the ball and avert danger.
Christian Pulisic missed a glorious chance to bag the winner for Chelsea, completely miscuing his shot from Romelu Lukaku’s ball across the face of goal and sending his effort wide. “We were the better team and deserved to win, we didn’t allow any chances, got punished by a shot from outside the box,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel told reporters.
“We created enough to win, didn’t allow transition and chances for Leicester, so I am fine with the performance. “It’s a bit of a broken record – we did not take what we deserve.” Chelsea round off their league campaign at home to relegated Watford on Sunday when Leicester, who are in ninth place on 49 points, host Southampton.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PFA discards 26,960kg fungus-infested pickle, 10,880kg candied fruits

Lahore

10-kg flour bag being sold at Rs490, claims Deputy Commissioner

Lahore

LDA demolishes illegal buildings

Karachi

Man found dead in Shikarpur

National

Malaysian bikers reach Shandur Top on tour

Karachi

SHC annoyed over police failure to recover ‘missing’ girl Nimra Kazmi

Karachi

Death sentences of two Imambargah bombing suspects overturned

Lahore

Confusion over numbers’ game in Punjab Assembly

Karachi

Journalist Aziz Memon’s murder: Sharjeel Memon announces arrest of prime suspect

Karachi

Commissioner, SSWMB, KMC join hands to ensure ban on use of polythene bags

1 of 2,827

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More