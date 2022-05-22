Akbar Nasir replaces Ahsan Younas as IGP Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Saturday removed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas form his office and appointed Akbar Nasir Khan as the new police chief of the capital, informed sources.

Similarly, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad also issued transfer and posting orders of DIG Operations, DIG Headquarters and SSP Operations of Islamabad police, they said.

According to details, the federal government has removed Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the IG, from his office and transferred to Punjab.

“Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), presently serving as Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Government of Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders,” a notification issued by the Establishment Division read.

Meanwhile, Akbar Nasir Khan, a BS-20 officer of the PSP, presently serving in the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), has been appointed as IG Islamabad, sources said.

“Akbar Nasir Khan, a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), is transferred and posted as Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders,” read the notification issued by Establishment Division.

Similarly, Chief Commissioner Islamabad has transferred DIG Operations Awais Ahmed and posted him as DIG Headquarters with additional charge of DIG Safe City. Sohail Zafar Chattha, PSP/SSP/BS-19, has replaced Awais Ahmed as new DIG Operations.

Meanwhile, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has assumed the charge of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, a police spokesman said. He said that Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan was working as Director General NACTA. After assuming the charge, the IGP conducted introductory meeting with DIGs, SSPs, AIGs and SPs.

While addressing the meeting, the IGP said that leadership is the name of responsibility of service and protection of public so it is crystal clear that we are to ensure just implementation of laws for protection of the citizens and in this process no one including me is above the law.

IGP said that if someone thinks that he will misuse his powers due to power of uniform then he will not be accepted at any cost. He emphasised that we shall work together as a team and those officers will remain the part of my team who will work in accordance with the policy priorities.

He further stated that the modern projects and other good trends set by the former officers will be continued and new projects and steps will also be taken if some better performance is required.

Akbar Nasir Khan was founding chief operating officer of Pakistan’s first ever Punjab Safe Cities Authority at Lahore. He holds a doctorate in Business Administration from University of Portsmouth, USA, MPA from Harvard Kennedy School, LLM from University of London, Civil Engineering from University of Engineering and Technology Lahore and Bachelors in Arts from Islamia University, Bahawalpur.

He has worked for national policy development and implementation in various fields. He was sent to United Nations peacekeeping missions in Kosovo and then in Sudan. He has been working with UNDP, UNODC, UNWOMEN and other agencies before working at PSCA Government of the Punjab.

He has commanded five districts as head of Police Department in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He had been Chief of Staff at NACTA in 2014-2015 and played a key role in the development of the first ever National Internal Security Policy of Pakistan. He also chalked out National Counter Extremism Policy which was near approval. He is a writer of two books.