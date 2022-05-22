Allies to decide on to allow Islamabad long march: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the coalition leaders will decide whether the Long March should be allowed to come to Islamabad or not. If it is decided to stop, they will not be allowed to leave their homes.

Talking to media in Bahawalpur, Rana Sanaullah said that May 28 is Youm-e-Takbir. If Pakistan had not become an Islamic nuclear power, the enemy would have subdued us.

I have come to prepare for the May 28 rally, he added.

The Interior Minister mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz will address the public gathering, but if conditions are not right then Hamza Shehbaz will take the lead.

He further said that we have not yet affiliated with anyone for the election at the time. We wanted to go to the polls. The country is on the verge of chaos.

The united coalition has decided that the government should fulfill its constitutional term, he said.