Deeper school-industry collaboration can bridge the digital skills gap

DR GHULAM ABBAS

The global ICT skills crunch shows no signs of abating. A report by Huawei says the global talent shortage currently stands at 38% – representing 200 million people – with the top ten hardest jobs to fill in STEM professions. Meanwhile, the report adds that a mismatch between the talent pool’s technical capabilities and the interdisciplinary skills industry needs hinders talent recruitment.

The impact of the skills deficit on economic growth is now a constant worry for policymakers as the correlation between ICT and economic growth becomes more apparent. An estimated 70% of new value created in the economy over the next decade will be based on digitally enabled platform business models. Therefore, it is paramount that the world, particularly Pakistan, prioritize ICT skills development.

Additionally, the past two years have proven that countries with advanced ICT infrastructure are better insulated against global shocks. As -a report by the Asian Development Blog shows, an increase in the share of the population with internet access from 52.96% (the emerging-market average) to 87.83% (the advanced-economy average) would have lessened the decline in GDP growth in emerging markets by half due to COVID-19. From the examples above, it is clear we must prioritize ICT skills development as the first step in deepening Pakistan’s digital economy.

An excellent place to start is developing a talent development strategy aligned with the industry’s production processes. Then, we need to redefine the role of universities. Education has traditionally been the sole preserve of the government and universities. This is no longer feasible considering the need to expand the ICT skills pipeline in both the number and quality of graduates.

Further, the traditional university curriculum that has prioritized theoretical instruction with little practical footing is outdated and will not work in the new economy. The main shortcoming here is that graduates find themselves with no real-world experience when they join the workforce. Therefore, it is crucial for governments, universities, and businesses to work closely to define current and future skills requirements and develop an action plan that meets the specific needs of the digital economy.

To reach more students, our universities must extend beyond the confines of physical campuses. Building on the gains in e-learning during the pandemic, we can leverage video conferencing and smart learning technology to provide education anywhere at any time. While campuses will remain relevant, a hybrid model should emerge where classrooms and online platforms play complementary and equally important roles in education delivery.

In this regard, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK Institute) can emerge as a hub for delivering an advanced higher education. The university was established with the motive to develop skilled individuals immersed in the latest technologies. To this end, we have traditionally prioritized industry collaboration and partnerships. One of our strongest and long-lasting partners in this endeavour is Huawei. In 2016, GIK Institute and Huawei partnered on the ICT Academy, a school-enterprise program to help build a rich talent ecosystem. Since then, Huawei has helped us build a talent supply chain that covers the entire process of learning, certification, and employment. Huawei also helped GIK Institute establish smart classrooms as part of a broad ICT infrastructure upgrading project.

Then in 2020, Huawei partnered with GIK Institute to establish a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Artificial Intelligence. With Huawei’s support, the university has designed the curriculum, theory, and lab courses. The institution is also authorized to use Huawei’s AI learning resources. By sharing its AI research and achievements with our faculty and students, Huawei has ensured that our students benefit from the latest technologies that improve the value of academic education. There’s no shortcut to developing ICT skills. Talent development is a long and demanding process. But the benefits are incremental, and the steps we take today will allow us to build a strong foundation for a digital-led social-economic transformation.

— The writer is Associate Professor of CS at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute

of Engineering Sciences and Technology.