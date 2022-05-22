Train crushes 10-year-old in Chak Jhumra

A 10-year-old boy was crushed to death when he was trying to cross the railway track in Chak Jhumra on Sunday.

Police teams reached the site and handed over the body to the heirs after necessary legal work.

The unfortunate incident happened when a boy was trying to cross the railway track and in the meanwhile a speedy train hit him and crushed his body into pieces.

It is not clear whether the deceased was trying to perform any stunt or he was simply not mature enough to understand that he needed to wait and should have stood before the railway crossing gates once the train passed.