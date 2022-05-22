News Desk

Train crushes 10-year-old in Chak Jhumra

A 10-year-old boy was crushed to death when he was trying to cross the railway track in Chak Jhumra on Sunday.

Police teams reached the site and handed over the body to the heirs after necessary legal work.

The unfortunate incident happened when a boy was trying to cross the railway track and in the meanwhile a speedy train hit him and crushed his body into pieces.

It is not clear whether the deceased was trying to perform any stunt or he was simply not mature enough to understand that he needed to wait and should have stood before the railway crossing gates once the train passed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Every action being taken at behest of Shehbaz: Parvez Elahi

Lahore

Pervaiz Elahi says opponents cannot disturb PA session

National

Pakistan, China FMs discuss matters of mutual interest

Islamabad

People reel under shocks from outages as power shortfall touches 5,349 MW

Islamabad

Pakistan logs another 76 coronavirus case, no fatality

National

PTI core committee’s session summoned today

National

Will bury Imran Khan’s politics forever, says Fazal-ur-Rehman

Lahore

Police take control of Punjab Assembly building

Headlines

PM Shehbaz, Asif Zardari agree to get Pakistan out of economic troubles

National

Pakistan, China enjoy exemplary strategic ties based on mutual respect: Marriyum

1 of 8,216

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More