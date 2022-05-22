Our Staff Reporter

Turkey assures full support to Pakistan’s stance on global issues

RAWALPINDI – Minister of National Defence of Turkey General Hulusi Akar (Retd) called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation were discussed.

The statement said that both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contribution for regional security and connectivity and also reaffirmed Turkey’s full sport to Pakistan’s stance on regional and international issues.

 

 

 

