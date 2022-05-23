Imran Khan calls for US Diplomat Donald Lu to be dismissed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday demanded the United states to sack Donald Lu,Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs as he threatened Pakistan.

In an interview with CNN, Imran Khan said that there was a lot of interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and the visit to Russia was planned long ago in consultation with all stakeholders but on the same day, a no-confidence motion was filed against him in Parliament. Millions of dollars were spent to buy other members of Parliament, Khan added.

The PTI chairman asked that why the US embassy officials were meeting PTI’s dissident MNAs, and why the US had regime change in Pakistan.

The issue of Cipher was raised in the National Security Committee meeting in which all three service chiefs were also present, Imran added.

Imran Khan also mentioned that President Arif Alvi had also asked Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to hold an inquiry into the matter.

Taking a dig at current PM, Imran said that 60% of Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet is on bail, he cannot predict the outcome of the next elections but his party is Pakistan s largest party.

“I do not believe in a military solution to any of the issues. We have had excellent relations with the Trump administration, and bilateral relations have changed since Biden came to power,” he said.