PM condemns Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik’s conviction in fake case

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned Indian government for its act of involving prominent Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik in a fake terrorism case and urged the world to take note of the Indian government’s mistreatment of political prisoners particularly of senior Hurriyat leader leader Yasin Malik. In a statement on Monday, he said conviction of prominent Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik on fake terrorism charges is a futile effort to silence voices critical of India’s blatant human rights abuses.

The Prime Minister pledged that the government of Pakistan will raise the issue of revengeful acts against Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri leadership at all international human rights forums and the OIC.

He said Pakistan rejected the Indian failed tactics against Yasin Malik who was a symbol of unparalleled bravery and freedom.

He urged the international community including the United Nations and the Human Rights Council to take note of India’s extra-judicial measures.

PM Sharif said similar to the illegal measures of August 5, 2019, the case against Yasin Malik was also unlawful and pointed out that India was following a deliberate plan to overthrow the real leadership representing the Kashmiris.He said the Indian government, which was afraid of the body of Syed Ali Geelani also feared Yasin Malik, a great symbol of Kashmir.

| Shehbaz Sharif urges world to take notice of Indian govt’s inhuman treatment with prisoners

PM revives PKLI, re-appoints Dr Saeed as its chief

He mentioned that thousands of Kashmiri martyrs, including Ashraf Sehrai and his son were the milestones of the Kashmir’s plebiscite.

PM reconstitutes NCOC at NIH

The National Command and Operational Center (NCOC) was reconstituted at National Institutes of Health on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

According to a notification issued in this regard, all concerned Ministries and Directorates will remain engaged in the operations and functions of the NCOC.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination will head the NCOC. The NCOC will extend its operations for prevention, detection, surveillance, and response to public health emergencies at national level as well as facilitate coordination with all provinces and regions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday re-appointed Dr Saeed Akhtar as Chairman of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) besides reviving the board. The prime minister took the decision in line with the meeting of the PKLI Board of Governors, which he had presided over the other day. Dr Saeed Akhtar has been recalled from the USA and re-appointed as chairman PKLI, the PM Office said. Four years ago, Dr Saeed Akhtar proceeded back to the United States after court proceedings and other issues. Inspired by the vision of Shehbaz Sharif, Dr Saeed Akhtar had left behind everything in America and had come to Pakistan. The PM Office said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally played a role in bringing back Dr Saeed Akhtar. The PKLI is the first state-of-the-art and world-class institution of kidney and liver transplantation procedures. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the chief minister, had devised this plan to save liver and kidney patients from the high cost of treatment and travel difficulties abroad. The previous government had subjected the project to political vendetta, the PM Office said.