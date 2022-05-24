Police conduct raids at PTI leaders’ houses, arrest dozens of PTI workers

Punjab police have launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers ahead of PTI long march during which one MAN and dozens of PTI workers were taken into custody.

Police raided the PTI leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar residence in Abu Bakar Block New Gardan Town Lahore on late Monday night to arrest him.

Police allegedly used ladder to enter the house of Hammad Azhar. However, police failed in its attempt to arrest Hammad Azhar as he was not present at home at the time of police raid. Police arrested several PTI workers from outside Hammad Azhar’s house.

In Lahore, police also raided PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal and arrested his brother Mian Afzal Iqbal. The residences of Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Senator Waleed Iqbal, MPA Saadia Sohail and PTI leader Jamshaid Cheema were also raided by police.

In Sialkot, police raided the houses of PTI leaders Firdous Ashiq Awan and Usman Dar to arrest them but they were not present at their residences at the time of police raid.

Police also reached the Lal Havaili, the residence of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, to arrest Sheikh Rashid and his nephew MNA Rashid Shafique but police returned empty handed as both the leaders were not present there.

Police also raided former provincial law minister Raja Bisharat residence but he was not present there. Raja Bisharat in a video message after the police raid said that the PTI long march cannot be stopped.

Police also reached the residence of PTI leader Babar Awan in Islamabad and returned empty handed after questioning his servants.

Police also arrested PTI MNA Malik Niaz Chakar during a raid at his residence in Layyah. Elsewhere, police conducted raids in various cities of Punjab including Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kharian, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Jhelum, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Okara, Raiwind, Pir Mehal, Chiniot, Fort Abbas and Kamonke and arrested dozens of PTI workers.