Police nab 8 dacoits, recover looted cash, weapons

RAWALPINDI – The investigators of PS Rawat have managed to arrest three suspected dacoits involved in killing of a retired naval officer and injuring two others including a military officer during a house robbery bid in Bahria Town in April 2022. Police have also recovered a motorcycle and the weapons from the three suspected dacoits who were sent to jail by a court of law for an identification parade, disclosed SSP Investigation Rawalpindi Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah at a presser on Monday. Addressing the media, he said that a gang of three armed dacoits stormed into a house located in Ali Block of Bahria Town on April 28 at 3 pm. However, the house owner Wazir Khan, a retired naval officer, along with his son-in-law Major Qaiser Mehmood Khan and Hammad Khan, caught a dacoit. The dacoits started firing and shot dead Wazir Khan, while two others also opened firing and injured Qaiser and Hammad. After committing the crime the accused managed to flee from the scene. The police high-ups formed six special teams to trace out the fleeing dacoits.