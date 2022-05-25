German Special Rep meets Religious Minister

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Tuesday said that Afghan women would come to mainstream politics if situation improved in Afghanistan.

During his meeting with Dr Jasper Wieck, German Special Representative for Afghanistan, along with German Ambassador here, they discussed various issues including Pak-Afghan economic and social situation, peace and development of the region.

The minister said that Afghanistan itself is a victim of terrorism and after improvement in situation Afghan women will definitely be brought into the national mainstream. The minister said that Islam is a broad-minded religion and there are no restrictions on women’s education and employment. Islam has given more rights to women.

He said, “The world has a misconception about Taliban. Taliban consider respect for women more important than higher education.”

German Special Representative said that Germany has invested millions of dollars in reconstruction and development of Afghanistan. However, he condemned the recent wave of terrorism in Afghanistan. He said that after the next OIC Summit, a delegation of eminent German scholars will visit Afghanistan.