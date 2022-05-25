Our Staff Reporter

German Special Rep meets Religious Minister

ISLAMABAD    –   Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Tuesday said that Afghan women would come to mainstream politics if situation improved in Afghanistan.

During his meeting with Dr Jasper Wieck, German Special Representative for Afghanistan, along with German Ambassador here, they discussed various issues including Pak-Afghan economic and social situation, peace and development of the region.

The minister said that Afghanistan itself is a victim of terrorism and after improvement in situation Afghan women will definitely be brought into the national mainstream. The minister said that Islam is a broad-minded religion and there are no restrictions on women’s education and employment. Islam has given more rights to women.

He said, “The world has a misconception about Taliban. Taliban consider respect for women more important than higher education.”

German Special Representative said that Germany has invested millions of dollars in reconstruction and development of Afghanistan. However, he condemned the recent wave of terrorism in Afghanistan. He said that after the next OIC Summit, a delegation of eminent German scholars will visit Afghanistan.

More Stories
Lahore

PML-N demands ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Lahore

Plain-clothed masked men spotted hitting PTI leaders’ vehicles in Lahore

National

Govt will not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore

PTI long march: Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Islamabad

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Lahore

Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

National

Govt decides to slash HEC budget by half

Headlines

SC directs Islamabad admin to provide space for PTI long march

1 of 10,236

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More