Otto Kurzendorfer appointed as GM of Islamabad Serena Hotel

ISLAMABAD – Aziz Boolani, Chief Executive Officer Serena Hotels South & Central Asia, has announced the appointment of Otto Kurzendorfer as the General Manager of Islamabad Serena Hotel. Otto Kurzendorfer, a German national, brings over 30 years of international hotel experience to the hotel. Prior to joining Islamabad Serena Hotel, Kurzendorfer has worked for luxury hotel brands including Regency, Kempinski, Inter-Continental, Le Meridien, Sheraton and several LHW affiliate hotels in Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UK, Germany, and Taiwan. His professional emphasis focuses on team development, motivation, and engagement to ensure the hotel guests and visitors are always looked after in a friendly, professional, and personalized manner.