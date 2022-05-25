Pakistan crush Indonesia 13-0 in Asia Hockey Cup match

LAHORE – Phenomenal Pakistan players’ outstanding hockey skills and attacking moves helped them crush hosts Indonesia 13-0 in their second pool match of the Asia Hockey Cup 2022 at the GBK Sports Arena, Jakarta on Tuesday.

According to information made available here, Pakistan were off to a flying start as they dominated the match right from the word go as they launched a series of attacks on Indonesia goal and succeeded in converting fabulous four goals in the first quarter. They piled more pressure on the hosts by adding five more goals in their tally to take an unassailable 9-0 lead.

Indonesia showed some resistance in the third quarter, where the men in green could score just one goal, making it 10-0. Pakistan once again starting playing aggressively which helped them convert goals one after another. They succeeded in adding three more goals in their tally, thus winning the one-sided match with a margin of 13-0.

Pakistan’s Rizwan Ali put up a splendid show, scoring thrice in the 15th, 25th and 43rd minutes while Ajaz Ahmad and Abdul Rana banged in a brace each. Ajaz converted his goals in the 2nd and 49th minutes while Abdul Rana slammed in his brace in the 4th and 17th minutes. Mubashir Ali (16th minute), Ali Shan (19th minute), Ali Ghazanfar (35th minute) and Moin Shakeel (45th minute) also contributed with one goal apiece in Pakistan’s huge victory.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta said that the victory against Indonesia had boosted the team’s morale. “The match against India was good. We’d the chances to win that match but could not convert the goals in time. We are here with a young side and drew against India. Now, the big win against Indonesia is a morale booster for the youngsters, who will hopefully try to give their best in the remaining matches,” he added.

He said Pakistan was eying a podium finish in the Asia Cup to earn a spot in the World Cup in India. “Indonesia is a lower-ranked team, and we tried our best to score as many goals as we could against them to better our position,” he added. The men in green will play their third match against Japan on Thursday.