News Desk

PTI’s Senator Ijaz Chaudhry arrested ahead of long march

Government crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers continues as PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry by police in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to sources, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry was arrested by police officials wearing plain clothes from Model Town area of Lahore. He was shifted to some undisclosed location.

Earlier, PTI leader and MPA Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was arrested by police on late Tuesday night ahead of PTI’s long march.

According to sources, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was taken into custody when he was going to attend a PTI meeting in Johar Town in connection with PTI’s long march today (May 25).

Sources further said that Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was arrested under section 16 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). Police have shifted the PTI leader to some undisclosed location.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PML-N demands ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Lahore

Plain-clothed masked men spotted hitting PTI leaders’ vehicles in Lahore

National

Govt will not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore

PTI long march: Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Islamabad

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Lahore

Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

National

Govt decides to slash HEC budget by half

Headlines

SC directs Islamabad admin to provide space for PTI long march

1 of 8,276

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More