PTI’s Senator Ijaz Chaudhry arrested ahead of long march

Government crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers continues as PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry by police in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to sources, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry was arrested by police officials wearing plain clothes from Model Town area of Lahore. He was shifted to some undisclosed location.

Earlier, PTI leader and MPA Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was arrested by police on late Tuesday night ahead of PTI’s long march.

According to sources, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was taken into custody when he was going to attend a PTI meeting in Johar Town in connection with PTI’s long march today (May 25).

Sources further said that Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was arrested under section 16 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). Police have shifted the PTI leader to some undisclosed location.