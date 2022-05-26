News Desk

Dollar flies high, rises to Rs202.01 in Interbank

US Dollar closed at a historic high against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) after rising by nine paisa in the Interbank on Thursday.

Weakening macros have kept the dollar demand elevated as the greenback closed at Rs202.01 on fourth business day of the week.

The local currency is being weighed by depleting foreign exchange reserves and uncertainty over the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Since the arrival of new government the dollar has gained Rs19.08 against the local currency.

In the open market, dollar was traded at Rs203.5 after rising by 50 paisa on Thursday.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

PSX gains 529 points to close at 42,541 points

Business

Asian markets mixed as traders weigh Li remarks, Fed minutes

Business

Mafia stealing water between Taunsa, Guddu Barrages through illegal pumping, NA body told

Business

PJIF, JICA doing great job for economic development, says LCCI

Business

Jordanian firms can reap huge benefits by setting up plants in Pakistan: Envoy

Business

PSX closes at 42,012 points

Business

Rupee loses 51 paisas against dollar

Business

Farmers advised to start cultivation of Maash from June

Business

Farmers advised to benefit from highly profitable garlic variety

Business

MoU signed to promote entrepreneurship among educated youth

1 of 2,208

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More