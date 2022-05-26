Dollar flies high, rises to Rs202.01 in Interbank

US Dollar closed at a historic high against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) after rising by nine paisa in the Interbank on Thursday.

Weakening macros have kept the dollar demand elevated as the greenback closed at Rs202.01 on fourth business day of the week.

The local currency is being weighed by depleting foreign exchange reserves and uncertainty over the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Since the arrival of new government the dollar has gained Rs19.08 against the local currency.

In the open market, dollar was traded at Rs203.5 after rising by 50 paisa on Thursday.