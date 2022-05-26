Economy of country may suffer if petrol, electricity prices are not increased, says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that if petrol and electricity prices are not increased then the country may default.

Talking to media after meeting the family of the constable who was martyred before the PTI long march in Lahore, she said that the martyred constable was shot dead by a PTI member, a case should be registered against Imran Khan.

I am a mother, I understand their grief, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said PM Shehbaz Sharif has announced compensation for the martyred personnel. The widow of the martyred said that they don’t have a house. PML-N leader explained that she has spoken to PM Shehbaz Sharif on phone to get them a home.

She further said that cases should also be registered against those [PTI workers] from whose residences weapons were recovered.

Maryam Nawaz criticized the PTI Chairman for using religion to fulfill his political agenda. She said that it’s considered a huge sin to use religion in such manner.

Imran Khan should be ashamed of using the name of religion, she said.

Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan was asked to give a touch of religion in his speech, the nation saw this drama.

Further commenting on PTI’s long march she said Imran Khan have been claiming to bring out 2.5 million people, he could not even gather 20,000 people, adding that the government took measures to protect the people of Lahore.

The people of Punjab have told him ‘Absolutely not’, said Maryam.

Earlier, the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said that the place is the same but the agenda is different! Fitna Khan and his group left after setting fire to properties last night and fled.

Following the end of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march, she wrote on the social networking site Twitter that the federal capital had been set on fire and property had been damaged by the PTI workers.

The PML-N Vice President said that Shahbaz Sharif not only there to for the nation at this place today, but also raised the morale of the law enforcement agencies and promoted a positive national thinking.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tributes to the role of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and said that security personnel have performed their duties for protecting the lives and properties of the people in testing times.

He was talking to the law enforcement agencies personnel deployed in Red Zone area of Islamabad during his visit to the Red Zone.

The Prime Minister also appreciated Islamabad Traffic Police, Rangers and other agencies for playing their constitutional role and protecting the country s interests.

The Prime Minister said that we all have to end hostilities, hatred, and disorder and promote love, passion and national cohesion.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will definitely move forward if we follow law and the constitution.

He said we have to foil the conspiracy to divide the nation, and make our best efforts to put the country on the path of development and prosperity.