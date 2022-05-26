SHC extends Manzoor Wassan’s bail till June 27

KARACHI – An investigation officer of the Sukkur NAB submitted his report to the Sindh High Court (SHC) in a hearing on Wednesday. The accountability bureau has failed in filing references against the PPP stalwart despite the passage of two years.

“Some objections raised from the NAB headquarters have been addressed,” the investigation officer informed the bench.

The NAB prosecutor pleaded for more time to address remaining objections. The bench granted the request and directed the NAB to submit its progress report in the high court by June 27.

The court also extended interim bail of Manzoor Wassan till the next hearing of the case.

In an earlier hearing, the SHC bench had asked the NAB prosecutor that “we were told about the closure of the inquiry against Manzoor Wassan, where is the report?” “No decision about the fate of the inquiry against Wassan yet taken and the matter is still pending with the NAB headquarters,” the prosecutor informed the bench.

According to the NAB, the PPP leader is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income and owns benami properties too.

