Shehbaz for stronger Pak-UK bilateral engagement

ISLAMABAD – Emphasizing that Pakistan and the UK enjoy a longstanding partnership which is grounded in historic connections and abiding people-to-people linkages, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the hope that the Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD) would help deepen bilateral engagement between the two sides in a range of mutually beneficial areas.

The PM was talking to British Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey who called on him here Wednesday. The PM expressed the desire to further enhance trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Noting that the two countries would be marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations this year, the Prime Minister hoped that the occasion will be commemorated in a befitting manner and provide new impetus to further advancing Pakistan-UK cooperation in the years ahead.

British minister for armed forces calls on PM

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, while highlighting the importance and urgency of taking necessary steps to avert the humanitarian crisis in that country. The Prime Minister underscored that the wellbeing of 40 million Afghans should be a key priority. He also highlighted the serious situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Underlining Pakistan’s commitment to promote peace in the region, including with India, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.