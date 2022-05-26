MATEEN HAIDER

Shehbaz for stronger Pak-UK bilateral engagement

ISLAMABAD – Emphasizing that Pakistan and the UK enjoy a longstanding partnership which is grounded in historic connections and abiding people-to-people linkages, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the hope that the Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD) would help deepen bilateral engagement between the two sides in a range of mutually beneficial areas.

The PM was talking to British Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey who called on him here Wednesday. The PM expressed the desire to further enhance trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Noting that the two countries would be marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations this year, the Prime Minister hoped that the occasion will be commemorated in a befitting manner and provide new impetus to further advancing Pakistan-UK cooperation in the years ahead.

British minister for armed forces calls on PM

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, while highlighting the importance and urgency of taking necessary steps to avert the humanitarian crisis in that country. The Prime Minister underscored that the wellbeing of 40 million Afghans should be a key priority.  He also highlighted the serious situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Underlining Pakistan’s commitment to promote peace in the region, including with India, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

NA approves amendments to Election Act 2017

National

Next general elections to cost over Rs47bn: ECP

Islamabad

SC dismiss contempt of court plea against Imran Khan

Karachi

Prime suspect confesses to killing journalist Aziz Memon

Editors Pick

Pakistan’s mango production likely to fall by 50pc

Islamabad

Rupee’s downward slide against US dollar continues in interbank

National

No-trust motion against CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo today

National

Mushaal expresses determination to fight Yasin Malik’s case at every Int’l forum

National

Salman Sufi appointed head of PM’s Strategic Reforms

Islamabad

Second long march may not be needed: Sheikh Rasheed

1 of 8,777

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More