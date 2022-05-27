OMAP ensured uninterrupted supply of petroleum products during turmoil

LAHORE – To facilitate the general public during turmoil, the Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) has ensured the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products even though several roads and entering points were blocked in major cities. While addressing a meeting on Thursday, OMAP Chairman Tariq Wazir Ali, Senior Vice Chairman Tariq Mahmood and Vice-Chairman Ahsan Majeed have stated that OMAP has always strived for the provision of services to people and this was proved when OMAP ensured smooth supply of POL products to fuel stations across the country despite major roads were blocked and entry points of major cities including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Jehlum were closed. The office bearers were of the view that in providing this service to people, the support of several government officials and departments was exceptional, therefore OMAP appreciates the services of Chief Secretary Punjab, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, officials of other cities and their teams for working round the clock. These officials not only allowed entries of fuel tankers but also provided safety to these tankers to reach fuel stations, OMAP officials said. According to OMAP Chairman Tariq Wazir Ali, usually in such a situation fuel shortage is very common but this time all members of OMAP decided that every effort will be utilized for providing services to the general public. There was not any shortage across the country although the law and order situation was very much alarming, he said. Senior Vice Chairman Tariq Mahmood explained that he was in touch with Chief Secretary Punjab for the last two days and his support in the uninterrupted supply of fuel products was appreciable. He said that all OMAP members also deserve to be appraised in this situation as they announced full support for the decision of providing fuel products.