Police book 800 PTI leaders, workers including party chief on multiple charges

Islamabad/ rawalpindi – The police in twin cities have booked as many as 800 leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan and six ex-members of his kitchen cabinet on charges of arson, damaging public property, violating section 144, inciting the public against law enforcement agencies and pelting police with stones during anti-government protests across the capital and other parts of Rawalpindi, informed sources on Thursday.

Police nominated former premier Imran Khan, former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, ex-federal ministers Asad Umer, Ali Amin Gandapur, and MPs Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Nawaz Awan as “abettors” in the cases, they said. However, PTI stalwart and former federal minister for broadcasting and information Fawad Chaudhry, his brother Faraz Hussain and 200 other accomplices were also booked by Jhelum police under multiple charges including pelting cops with bricks and stones during an anti-government rally on GT Road, sources said. Of 800 accused, police also apprehended 48 workers and local leaders of PTI and also seized weapons from two workers who were attempting to join the rally at D-Chowk, where the former premier was scheduled to deliver a speech. Sources disclosed that eight FIRs have been registered by Rawalpindi and Islamabad police under sections 427/ 353/ 435/ 186/ 188/ 148/ 149/ 109/ 506ii of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and AO 13/ 20/ 65 (possessing illegal weapons) with police stations Kohsar, Waris Khan, New Town, Sadiqabad and Mangla Cantt. Eighty arrests were made by Islamabad police while six people were held by Rawalpindi police. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused including bigwigs of PTI including Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, his brother Faraza Hussain, Abdul Shakoor and other accomplices, according to police officers of twin cities. All the accused leaders of PTI reportedly went into hiding to avoid being arrested by the police. Meanwhile, a spokesman for Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, said 30 police officers and cops of Islamabad and Rawalpindi police, rangers, and personnel of other law enforcement agencies sustained injuries during clashes with the PTI protestors. He said Islamabad police chief Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan visited the Red Zone and called on the police officers and cops deployed for maintaining law and order situations during PTI long march. The top cop appreciated the efforts of police officers and the other cops for performing best duty during the anti-government protest. “The police officers and cops have played a vital role for upholding rule of law and implementing writ of the state,” said IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan in a statement.