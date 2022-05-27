Politics and Pakistan

History is witness to the fact that politics hasn’t left any loophole to jeopardize the country. Issues such as inflation and poverty are impacted by politics. Look at just what has happened in this one month. A recent money-making game took place in the parliament and courts, played by PML-N and PPP and some other parties.

In addition not only the country’s people are affected due to their proclivities but the nation’s economy as well. As far as the government health, municipal, education and cleanliness sectors are concerned, they work aimlessly.

Conclusively, an innovative solution must be passed in the courts to remind the politicians of their limits and duties.

MOOSA PANHWAR,

Sukkur.