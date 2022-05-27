Our Staff Reporter

SIDB KP to advertise plots in two new industrial estates

Peshawar-Managing Director (MD) of Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zafar Ali Shah has said that the board will advertise plots’ allotment in two new industrial estates soon.
The two new industrial estates are Small Industries Estate Peshawar II and Small Industries Estate Bannu II. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industries (PCSTI) here on Thursday.
The delegation comprised president PCSTI, Khalid Farooq Malik, Atif Shehzad and former president of the chamber Adnan Jalil. Besides, Director (Finance) SIDB, Sohail Aziz, Deputy Managing Director, Saleem and Joint Director, Naseerud-din were also present on the occasion.
The MD SIDB said that for the first SME will also be provided an opportunity to apply for industrial plots and for this purpose, the five-marla plots would also be offered to small industrialists and traders. He said that Peshawar II and Bannu II estates will be unique industrial estates of nature and in this connection all small and big industrialists would be taken on board. He said that keeping in view the advice of local industrialists all basic facilities would be provided in these new estates.
Zafar Ali Shah said that Small Industries Estate Peshawar II will offer 5, 10, 20 and 40 marla plots. He said that on the directives of the Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM on Industries and Commerce 20 percent plot quota has been allocated for overseas Pakistanis.

