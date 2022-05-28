CM takes notice of clash between students

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the clash between students’ bodies and ordered indiscriminate legal action against those responsible. He said that such incidents in educational institutions were unbearable and no one would be allowed to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of educational institutions.

HAMZA SHeHBAZ SEEKS REPORT FROM IGP

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from IG police about the murder of a 20-year-old girl in Narowal and directed immediate arrest of the accused. He said that justice should be provided to the family of the victim and added that the accused do not deserve any concession. ?