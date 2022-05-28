Pak Army establishes free medical, drought relief camp in Cholistan

| 300,000 litres of safe drinking water provided to 70 villages | Free ration packs, cooked food is being provided in far flung areas of Cholistan

Lahore – On the directions of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Bahawalpur Corps has chalked out a comprehensive plan to provide medical and relief facilities to drought-affected people of Cholistan in co-ordination with civil administration.

Free Medical and drought relief camp has been established by Bahawalpur Corps at Chanan Pir inte-grating 42-bed capacity Heat Stroke Centre. In joint collaboration between civil-military administration, three mobile health teams equipped with heat stroke treatment facilities and water bowsers are visiting 10 remote basis camps established for migrants in Cholistan desert for treatment and provision of water to population and animals.

Over 300,000 litres of safe drinking water has been provided to 70 villages along with filling of locally made water reservoirs. Over 5,000 patients have been treated and provided free medicines.

Moreover, free ration packs and cooked food is being provided in far flung areas of Cholistan. Facility of veterinary treatment for livestock is being provided at the base camp sites.

Commander Bahawalpur Corps Lieutenant General Khalid Zia, visited Free Medical and Drought Relief Camp at Chanan Pir where a detailed briefing was given by army officers and Commissioner Bahawalpur on re-lief measures. He assured local population of all possible support/ assistance by Pak Army till normalization of situation in Cholistan. These relief activities by Pak Army will continue throughout the summer season.