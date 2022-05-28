PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza appear before court in money laundering case

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and son Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz appear before special court in Lahore on Saturday for their sugar mills money laundering case.

“My children owned the sugar mills, a summary came to me to increase the exports and I added 2 rupees duty on it. This decision cost me and my family a loss of 2 billion,” PM Shehbaz said while talking on the rostrum.

While talking to media outside the special court, PM Shehbaz said that people of Pakistan are highly affected by the inflation in the country and the relief we gave them was their right.

Talking about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the question about Youm-e-Takbir, he said that Nawaz Sharif did not threaten anyone regarding the atomic bombing.

Earlier on PM Shehbaz and CM Hamza’s appearance before special court on May 21, FIA prosecutor opposed the immediate indictment of PM Shehbaz and others.

The court had reserved the decision on the petition against Salman Shahbaz and others as proclaimed offenders.