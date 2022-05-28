News Desk

PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza appear before court in money laundering case

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and son Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz appear before special court in Lahore on Saturday for their sugar mills money laundering case.

“My children owned the sugar mills, a summary came to me to increase the exports and I added 2 rupees duty on it. This decision cost me and my family a loss of 2 billion,” PM Shehbaz said while talking on the rostrum.

While talking to media outside the special court, PM Shehbaz said that people of Pakistan are highly affected by the inflation in the country and the relief we gave them was their right.

Talking about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the question about Youm-e-Takbir, he said that Nawaz Sharif did not threaten anyone regarding the atomic bombing.

Earlier on PM Shehbaz and CM Hamza’s appearance before special court on May 21, FIA prosecutor opposed the immediate indictment of PM Shehbaz and others.

The court had reserved the decision on the petition against Salman Shahbaz and others as proclaimed offenders.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Ahsan says no cut in HEC budget for FY23

Lahore

Pakistan Railways likely to increase fares in wake of fuel prices

Lahore

Pakistan’s electricity shortfall reaches 6,500 MW

Islamabad

IHC grants protective bail to PTI’s Fawad Ch

Islamabad

Pakistan committed to promotion of environment of peace, stability in South Asia

Islamabad

Govt parties agree on name of Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar as Chairman NAB

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 90 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

OIC concerned over life sentence for Yasin Malik

Islamabad

Nation celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal, fervor

Lahore

Vasay Chaudhry praises ‘lioness’ Yasmin Rashid for her ‘courage’

1 of 8,300

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More